A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Thinks That All Hits Are ‘Mediocre,’ Including His Own

On Friday, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his third studio album, Artsit 2.0, the sequel to his 2016 breakout mixtape. Artist 2.0 also arrived four years to the date of its predecessor and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Bronx rapper had some interesting things to say about the success of songs in his career as well as attempting to craft an album similar to his 2016 project.

A Boogie opened up about the difficulties he faced while crafting his latest release, citing pressure from his fans as one of the biggest obstacles he faced during the creative process. “They telling me what they want, but it’s like I couldn’t give them exactly what they wanted,” he said. “But you gotta realize what you want is a different thing than what I’m giving you. I’m giving you what I think what you want.”

Further into the interview, A Boogie was asked which project from his catalog would he label a classic and his response was both an expected, but not without criticism of his own work.

“Even though I feel like Hoodie SZN is my best work,” he said. “Artist is my classic work, even though it sounds mediocre.”

Clarifying his labeling of Artist a mediocre, A Boogie continued by saying, “Hits is mediocre. All hits is mediocre. You don’t know that? Think about every hit right now. Every hit is like a repetitive melody or something….I know what songs to make a hit. I know what songs to make for the radio.”

To support his claims, he referred to his own music citing “My Sh*t,” “Drowning” and “Look Back At It” as examples of “mediocre” work.

Artist 2.0 is out now via Atlantic Records and Highbridge The Label. Get it here.

[via Rolling Stone]