A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is just six months removed from his most recent album, Artist 2.0, and yet the Bronx native is already back in action with his latest effort, “Vroom Vroom.” Bringing fellow Highbridge labelmates along for the ride, A Boogie slides through with a new song and video with Don Q and Trap Manny by his side.

In the video, the trio heads out to the tropics to flex with fast cars, bands of money, and women next to them. Trap Manny takes care of the hook on the song while A Boogie croons and harmonizes through his own verse. On the flip side, Don Q brings some smooth bars into the mix to balance out the track.

The video arrives after A Boogie called on Lil Uzi Vert and Don Q to show off their iced-out jewels in their “Flood My Wrist” video. While his own efforts have been dropping with little to no signs of stopping, the Bronx native has also lent his vocals to a few other tracks including DaBaby’s “Drop” off Blame It On Baby and Jessie Reyez’s “Ankles” with Melii and Rico Nasty, a track that appeared on the deluxe edition of her 2020 album, Before Love Came To Kill Us.

For more content from A Boogie, make sure to check out his visual “Paranoid” here.