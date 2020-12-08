A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turned 26 this Sunday, celebrating at the Teaneck, New Jersey nightclub RAIN. After a night of partying, a shooting reportedly broke out which ended with a victim being rushed to the the hospital.

According to HipHopDX, a video uploaded to WorldStarHipHop outlined the incident. Apparently, A Boogie’s entourage rear-ended a bystander’s carin front of the New Jersey nightclub. While insurance information was being traded, a brawl broke out, which eventually escalated to a shooting and one person sent to a nearby hospital.

New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly confirmed that someone was shot Sunday night but did not specify who the victim was. She said that the injuries are thankfully not life-threatening.

It’s the latest news about A Boogie, who has released a handful of tracks this year. In June, he released a deluxe edition to his acclaimed album Artist 2.0. At the time, he mentioned that he would be donating $100k worth of tablets and laptops to students at his old Bronx elementary school, saying his charitable act was done “so that they can do their remote learning in the safest way.”

