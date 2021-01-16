The struggle to get Aaliyah’s full catalog on streaming services has been a long and hard one, as her estate has spent much of the last two decades fighting to regain control of her music. In a recent statement, the group gave an update on when they would be able to listen to her music on DSPs, but not without addressing some of the difficulties first.

A message to our fans. We hear you and we see you. Thank you for your continued support. – The Estate of Aaliyah#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #babygirl #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/fzFPf2CLLn — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 15, 2021

“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” her estate wrote. “Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

The news comes after the group announced earlier this month that they had won control of the late singer’s official YouTube channel and promised to launch it at some point this year. Despite the difficulties that come with the fight for her music, Aaliyah’s estate promised to continue the battle.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the message read. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment.” They also asked supporters for their “continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl.”