Getty Image
Music

Aaliyah’s Estate Updates Fans On Their Progress Towards Getting Her Music On Streaming Services

by:

The struggle to get Aaliyah’s full catalog on streaming services has been a long and hard one, as her estate has spent much of the last two decades fighting to regain control of her music. In a recent statement, the group gave an update on when they would be able to listen to her music on DSPs, but not without addressing some of the difficulties first.

“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” her estate wrote. “Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

The news comes after the group announced earlier this month that they had won control of the late singer’s official YouTube channel and promised to launch it at some point this year. Despite the difficulties that come with the fight for her music, Aaliyah’s estate promised to continue the battle.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the message read. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment.” They also asked supporters for their “continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl.”

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×