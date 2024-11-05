Ab-Soul’s new mixtape Soul Burger is dropping this Friday, November 8, and today, the Carson rapper has revealed the tracklist, which contains some real surprises and treats for rap fans. Soul — who’s been embroiled in some minor J. Cole-related controversy, but quickly dispelled rumors of any beef between the two — has already released two songs from the project. While “All That” sees Soul teaming up with a different Compton rapper from the one he’s usually associated with, “Crazier” further undermines the belief in friction between Dreamville and TDE.

While some of the guests on Soul Burger seem like no-brainers — specifically, labelmate and current heir apparent to rap’s women’s division crown, Doechii, and fellow West Coasters Blxst, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vince Staples — one that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows is Lupe Fiasco. Now, if there’s anyone rap fans think actually has a disagreement with Soul’s Black Hippy bandmate Kendrick Lamar, it’s Lupe, who notoriously shaded the Compton-bred Pulitzer winner on Twitter in 2018, apparently in a bout of jealousy over the attention K. Dot’s received for his pen in the past few years. Of course, from a “bars only” standpoint, the combo of Ab-Soul and Lupe Fiasco only makes sense, as very few rappers in the world can keep up with either of them when they start really digging into their wordplay bags (and/or conspiracy theories). TDE President Punch is also featured on that song, which should help balance things out (and continue to remind fans that Punch is a very, very skilled wordsmith in his own right).

You can see the tracklist below.

Soul Burger is out on 11/8 via Top Dawg Entertainment. You can find more info here.