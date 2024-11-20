Vince Staples isn’t afraid to voice his opinion regarding anything and anyone. No one is exempt from the “Little Homies” rapper’s blunt takes—not fellow musicians, fans, or content creators.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the latest person to feel his humorous wrath. Today (November 19), Vince Staples and Jayson Tatum came face-to-face in a new commercial for the Jordan brand (viewable here).

Instead of using his beloved lyricism on full display, Vince channelled his words for another reason. As highlights of Tatum’s Championship season took over the screen, Vince gave Tatum a piece of his mind.

“What type of dude is Jayson Tatum,” asked Vince. “The type of dude who’d crush a team and then say some cold sh*t like, ‘We just played our game and the rest took care of itself.'”

As Vince pointed out, Tatum is a many of few words but when he does speak out against his opponents it cuts deeps. However, Tatum manages to keep a cool head or so Vince argued, saying: “The type that have a whole city and internet, booing him. And he’s just smiling.”

Before the clip ends, Vince has one more grievance to air as a long-suffering Los Angeles Clippers fan. “That sh*t really message me up, man,” he said.

Unfazed by it all, Tatum laughs off Vince’s monologue. In Tatum’s eyes, it doesn’t matter who hates him because his partner, singer Ella Mai and their child provides more than enough love to make up for it.