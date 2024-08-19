The third season of Abbott Elementary scored a mention in Uproxx’s “Best TV Shows Of 2024 (So Far)” list. Last month, Quinta Brunson confirmed the upcoming fourth season will feature a “crossover” episode.

“We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” the creator of the acclaimed ABC comedy said, per Variety. “I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it.”

Tyler James Williams has an idea.

“I would love to see Solange [Knowles] as a cousin,” Williams told People. “I feel like we look alike. It’s like us and then my dad is Orlando [Jones]. Yeah, I think Solange would be great. Just add a family member.”

Williams has earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary.

Through the first three seasons, the list of star Abbott cameos includes Vince Staples, Questlove, Zack Fox, Kevin Hart, Ayo Edebiri, Andre Iguodala, Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and Gritty.

Sexyy Red has made her case to appear on the show, so maybe she’ll join the list when Abbott Elementary returns for its fourth season premiere on October 9.