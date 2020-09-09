Action Bronson has kept busy since his 2018 album White Bronco. He and The Alchemist collaborated on the Lamb Over Rice EP, he landed roles in The Irishman and King Of Staten Island, and he has shed nearly 100 pounds. Now, he’s getting ready for a new album. He dropped “Latin Grammys” in July, and today he announced his new album, Only For Dolphins.

Attentive fans may have seen the album title coming, as he rapped on White Bronco‘s “Mt. Etna,” “My next album’s only for dolphins.” Regardless, today’s news also comes with a new song, the reggae-inspired “Golden Eye.”

Bronson explained the name of his album, saying, “The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we’re on. They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do. […] The only people who understand me are those five-tool players, those higher beings who are on the same telepathic wave as me.”

Listen to “Golden Eye” above and check out the Only For Dolphins art and tracklist below.

1. “Capoeira” Feat. Yung Mehico

2. “C12H16N2”

3. “Latin Grammys”

4. “Golden Eye”

5. “Mongolia” Feat. Hologram and Meyhem Lauren

6. “Vega”

7. “Splash”

8. “Sergio”

9. “Shredder”

10. “Cliff Hanger”

11. “Marcus Aurelius”

12. “Hard Target”

Only For Dolphins is out 9/25 via Loma Vista Recordings.