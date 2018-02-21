Adam Scott And Scott Aukerman’s Beloved U2 Podcast Is Now An R.E.M. Podcast

#Adam Scott
02.21.18 2 weeks ago

Over the last few years, Adam Scott (perhaps best known as Ben Wyatt in Parks And Recreation or Derek in Step Brothers) and Comedy Bang Bang‘s Scott Aukerman have periodically released episodes for a U2-centric podcast called U Talkin’ U2 To Me, to much acclaim from fans, and even the band themselves. At one point, Scott and Aukerman even got U2 themselves on the show.

Now, however, it would seem that the duo’s U2 obsession has faded into the ether, only to be replaced by an obsession for R.E.M. As such, U Talkin’ U2 To Me has been rebranded to a R.E.M.-centric show with an equally long and confusing title. Scott and Aukerman just dropped the first episode of R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME?, which takes a look at the band’s debut 1982 EP Chronic Town.

A new episode of R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? is set to be released each week. If you’re unfamiliar with what to expect from Scott and Aukerman’s show, the Earwolf description might help narrow it down: “Through an album by album analysis, listen to these friends break down everything and nothing about the band. This is good rock n’ roll, uh, music.”

Stream the first episode of R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? down below, and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or elsewhere.

