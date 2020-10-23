Ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on October 24, Adele and HER took part in a promotional video for SNL just a couple of days ahead of the show’s live taping. Joined by cast member Kate McKinnon, the video finds Adele using the opportunity to show off her American accent.

The result was a really good attempt, one that almost makes you forget her usual British accent. On the other hand, McKinnon then tried her hand at a British accent, but failed to stick the landing. The trio also pokes a little fun at HER’s stage name in the SNL teaser.

Adele revealed she would host the upcoming episode of SNL in an Instagram post that found her beyond excited at the impending opportunity. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele exclaimed in the post. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” She also showed how excited to watch HER perform on the late-night show.

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

You can watch the promo video above.