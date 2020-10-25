Adele Recreated ‘The Bachelor’ On ‘SNL’ And Sang Some Of Her Hit Songs

Five years removed from her last appearance on the show, Adele returned to the Saturday Night Live stage, this time as a host. She made the announcement last week less than 24 hours after the October 17 episode on Instagram in an overjoyed and excitement-filled post. Fulfilling her hosting duties for the bulk of the show, Adele did use one sketch to bless viewers with her vocals, as many hoped she would. Recreating ABC’s popular show, The Bachelor, Adele joined a few contestants in hopes of earning her shot with the lone bachelor.

During the sketch, Adele used the opportunity to slip in some of her hit songs as she sang short pieces of “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” “Hello,” and “Rolling in the Deep.” The 25 singer would break out of the conversation and the normal routine of the The Bachelor show to stand up and sing to the audience.

Adele also used the hosting opportunity to update fans on her upcoming album during her opening monologue.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host,” she said. “Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.” She added, “I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

You can watch “The Bachelor” skit in the video above.