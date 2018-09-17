Getty Image

Since 2016, AEG has enforced a controversial booking policy that is non-lovingly referred to as “block-booking.” The idea was that in order to play the coveted O2 Arena in London, artists also had to commit to playing Staples Center when they visited Los Angeles. The company that also owns Goldenvoice (Coachella, Panorama) and books many other venues, defended the policy by saying it was only a reaction to a similar business strategy run by Azoff-MSG Entertainment, which enacted the same idea when they’d require artists to play Los Angeles’ Forum if they wanted to play New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Well, it seems like there has been a peace reached in the music venue arms race, as AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said to Variety that the policy has been ended. “Going forward promoters for artists who want to play the O2 will no longer to be required to commit to playing Staples,” he said. Marciano went on to explain that a number of artists are claiming to no longer be receiving pressure to bundle MSG and Forum commitments, which means that AEG can also cease their similar practice.

“Block-booking” has been the subject to much criticism, even seeing a lawsuit from Ozzy Osbourne and his manager Sharon Osbourne. While there is no word on whether the lawsuit has ended, a representative for the Osbourne’s did say that if Marciano’s statements are true, then “there is no further need for litigation.”

As for AEG’s main competitor, they’re also singing praises for how the situation has resolved. In a statement, Irving Azoff said: