The Weeknd is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, but every year, there are always a ton of music events surrounding the big game. This year, for example, Verizon is hosting The Big Concert For Small Business, and they’ve secured quite the lineup: The event will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and will feature performances from Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, and Luke Bryan.

The Roc Nation-curated show starts after the Super Bowl, on February 7 at 11 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok; broadcasted on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live; and aired on iHeartRadio and SiriusXM.

Keys says of the event, “Small businesses are so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them alive; our communities can’t recover without them. I’m excited to be partnering with Verizon and the rest of these amazing artists to not only be able to take the stage and bring that good music and light but to do it for such a meaningful cause.”

The show is part of Citizen Verizon, which the company describes as its “responsible business plan for economic, social and environmental advancement.” Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, adds, “For small business owners today, we know that opening a digital front door is as important as a physical one. This multi-year effort underscores the role financial assistance, technology and training will play in rebuilding small businesses for both short-term and long-term economic recovery.”