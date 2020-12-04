After an entire year away from the hip-hop game, Amine made his return this year with his Limbo album. The 14-track effort was an incredibly strong release from the Portland native, which served as a successor to his 2018 effort, OnePointFive. UPROXX named Limbo as the 27th-best album of the year and the ninth-best hip-hop album of the year. Looking to give the album one last push before the year ends, Amine returned with a deluxe re-issue of Limbo and one of its early highlights comes on a track with Saba.

Connecting for the first time in their careers, Amine and Saba flex some muscle on “Talk.” The track finds them both emphasizing their needs to back up their proclamation: talk the talk and walk the walk. For Amine this is a requirement because the last thing he wants is for the competition and other spectators to think he’s “out here for f*cking jokes.” After the “Compensating” rapper leads the way with bars of his own, Saba follows suit with a second dose of confidence and a reminder that he’s achieved so much while others struggle to do half as much as he has.

The Limbo deluxe comes with seven additional songs and guest appearances from Toosii, Valee, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Limbo (Deluxe) is out now via Republic. Get it here.