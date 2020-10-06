Anderson .Paak Shares The Funk-Flavored ‘Jewelz’ After Weeks Of Teasing

Anderson .Paak returns with another funky single, the Timbaland-produced “Jewelz.” Featuring an airy beat with a face-scrunching bassline, strategically placed talkbox, and distorted vocals, Anderson does a little boasting and bragging, rhyming “I just wanna ball, show off and show off.”

The song lands after Andy teased the track for several weeks, culminating in a deluge of fan requests to put the thing out already. The California crooner made light of the situation with a tongue-in-cheek trailer a few days before releasing the song, collecting some of the more enthusiastic requests into a video that piled them one of top of the other until revealing the release date. Shortly after the release, .Paak promised a video as well, with a teaser clip featuring an animated Anderson dancing with his son, Soul Rasheed. It’s set to premiere at 7 am PT on FootLocker.com. You can check out more of their adorable father-son dance routines on Anderson’s Instagram.

Anderson’s been making use of his corporate connects to sponsor releases including “Cut ‘Em In” from Madden NFL 21 and “Don’t Slack” from Trollz World Tour while also speaking on the current political climate with “Lockdown.” He’s also put together some strong feature appearances with the likes of Busta Rhymes, India Shawn, and Nas.

Listen to Anderson .Paak’s “Jewelz” above.