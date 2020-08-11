After months of doing episodes of The Late Late Show in his garage, James Corden is back in his usual studio to tape the show. It’s not exactly business as usual, though: Guests still aren’t showing up for in-person interviews. Instead, Corden is still doing video chats with them, but now his guest joins him on stage on a giant TV turned sideways in portrait orientation. Anderson .Paak got this treatment on last night’s episode, and he looked like Zordon from the world’s coolest Power Rangers reboot as he talked about his coronavirus testing.

They discussed a video he posted of himself getting a testing swab in his nose, which he did not handle well. They also chatted about .Paak’s appearance on Price Is Right earlier this year (which was actually filmed in December 2019). The most interesting takeaway from that story came when .Paak noted of that day:

“The only thing is I had a session with Dr. Dre and Kanye West right before, and I had to leave that session early to get to The Price Is Right. I didn’t want to tell them I had to go to The Price Is Right. I was like, ‘Yo, I got this thing I got to do, you know…’ We got the work done, but man, it was the craziest day of my life: That session, going from there to The Price Is Right… it was amazing.”

Elsewhere on the program, .Paak performed “Lockdown” (for which he recently dropped a new remix), so watch that below.

Watch clips from .Paak’s appearance on The Late Late Show above.