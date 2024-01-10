It was a meeting of West Coast legends on this week’s episode of Anderson .Paak‘s Apple Music 1 radio show, .Paak House Radio. Joining the “Come Down” hitmaker in the studio was Oakland rapper, Saweetie.

Dressed in their most funkadelic outfits, the two put their music knowledge to the test. In a game of Name That Tune, moderated by songwriter and producer Rogét Chahayed, the two acknowledged songs by Drake, DRAM, Travis Scott, and even Mozart, after only hearing seconds of audio from the songs.

The game proved to be one of high stakes, with both artists demonstrating impressive musical knowledge. But you’ll have to listen to the full episode to find out who won.

Elsewhere in the interview, Saweetie opened up about growing up in the church, where he grandparents were pastors.

“I was a church baby. Monday through Monday,” Saweetie said. “I mean, my parents was out, you know, and my grandparents would babysit me. So, I’d be at the church with them.”

She noted that she still makes offerings to her church, however, she opts to “cut checks” now that she’s living that icy girl life.

You can watch a preview above and listen to the episode of .Paak House Radio here.

