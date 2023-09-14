We do not need to overthink what happened at Tuesday’s (September 12) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Saweetie is great, and teleprompters are not.

Saweetie hosted the VMAs pre-show and was a presenter during MTV’s broadcast. Saweetie stuttered while tossing the pre-show to a commercial break, as posted by a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the time between that understandable mishap and Saweetie’s reappearance during the 2023 MTV VMAs to introduce a performance from Stray Kids, some people roasted her online.

“Hey, what’s up, y’all? It’s me again,” Saweetie said (as shown in a clip posted to X by BET). “And y’all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you’re doin’. Anyways, let’s try it again!”

Saweetie has been teasing her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, for at least two years. In March, she explained the album’s ongoing delay to E! News.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” Saweetie said. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that, and I take my art really serious.”

Selena Gomez can relate. Gomez, sitting next to her “Calm Down” collaborator Rema, did not appear pleased when Chris Brown was announced as a nominee for Best R&B. Video of her reaction circulated (and is still circulating) online, and she later wrote on her since-expired Instagram Story, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.