André 3000 surprised the world last year with New Blue Sun, his debut solo album that’s jazzy, flute-based music and definitely not the hip-hop for which he’s best known. Whatever the case, folks are just happy to see him making music again, and now they’ll get to do it on the road: Today (June 25), André announced New Blue Sun — Live In Concert, a North American tour that kicks off in September and ends in November.

On the road, André will be joined by a band featuring Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets go on sale starting June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on André’s website.

This follows a tour André had earlier this year.

Find the list of tour dates below.