André 3000 surprised the world last year with New Blue Sun, his debut solo album that’s jazzy, flute-based music and definitely not the hip-hop for which he’s best known. Whatever the case, folks are just happy to see him making music again, and now they’ll get to do it on the road: Today (June 25), André announced New Blue Sun — Live In Concert, a North American tour that kicks off in September and ends in November.
On the road, André will be joined by a band featuring Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets go on sale starting June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on André’s website.
This follows a tour André had earlier this year.
Find the list of tour dates below.
André 3000 2024 Tour Dates: New Blue Sun — Live In Concert
09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
09/25 — Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
09/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
09/28 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/04 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/14 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/17 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/30 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
11/02 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
11/08 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
11/09 — Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
11/12 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre