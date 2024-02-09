Music

The ‘Fast & Furious’ Family Could Have Featured André 3000, Who Revealed He Auditioned For One Of The Movies

André 3000 was on The Late Show in January. While there, he and Stephen Colbert taped a “Colbert Questionert” segment, in which Colbert asks his guests a series of general questions in an attempt to get to know them better. These segments usually air a couple weeks after the guest’s initial Late Show appearance, and André’s segment finally played last night, February 8. Colbert’s questioning actually unearthed an interesting piece of trivia: André once auditioned for a Fast & Furious movie.

One of the standard Questionert questions is, “Do you have a favorite action movie?” Nothing came to mind for André, so Colbert playfully followed up, “Why haven’t you been in one of the Fast & Furious movies? I could see you driving a fast car, off a cliff or something into a boat.” André responded with a bit of a laugh, “I would have but I think Ludacris took the role.” He added, “No, I actually tried out. I tried out for Fast & Furious and Ludacris actually took the role,” which took Colbert by surprise.

Ludacris’ first time portraying Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious franchise was in the second film, 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, so it would seem that’s the movie André auditioned for.

Colbert asked André if he was angry about not landing the part and he responded, “No, not at all. I mean… ’cause I wasn’t ready. […] I remember that audition. I was so nervous, man, like I wouldn’t have hired me.”

André went on to have a fine acting career, though, with roles in movies like Four Brothers, Semi Pro, and Jimi: All Is By My Side.

Check out the full “Colbert Questionert” segment above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×