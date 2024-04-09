Rhode Island’s Newport Jazz Festival unveiled the 2024 lineup, with André 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kamasi Washington, and Elvis Costello set to headline. Other acts that will be performing this year include Laufey, Robert Glasper, Brittany Howard, Cory Wong, Samara Joy, Noname, Thievery Corporation, Galactic, Moonchild, PJ Morton, and more.

This will take place from August 2 to 4 at Fort Adams State Park, marking the 70th anniversary of the event. Those interested in attending this year are currently able to purchase tickets, as they went on sale at 1 p.m. today.

A 3-day General Admission pass starts at $265.74, with fees included. This will eventually increase to $312, after the special discount pricing ends. For those looking for a more exclusive festival experience, Newport Jazz also offers a 3-day Jazz Lounge pass starting at $1,256.60. This includes a premium parking space and access to a special tented lounge with air-conditioned bathrooms, a cash bar, and views of certain stages.

Finally, students can attend Newport Jazz Festival through their pass for those between the age 10-25. Current college students will need a student ID. These tickets start at $188.49, allowing those of all ages to experience the music.

View the full lineup for 2024 below. For additional information, visit Newport Jazz’s festival website.