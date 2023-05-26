Sexyy Red is quickly showing herself to be a promising newcomer. Over the past few months, she’s collaborated with the likes of Summer Walker, NLE Choppa, and Kali. Plus, she’s also gone viral some singles of her own, including “Pound Town.”

While the lyrics “I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds / My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown” might make someone clutch their pearls, the remix of the Tay Keith-produced track takes things to another level.

On the remix, titled “Pound Town 2,” Red and Keith enlist Nicki Minaj, who gives the song even more x-rated flair.

“I’ma flip like a hundred bricks, get back on my licks / I’m a b*tch, I want fish and grits, throwin’ hissy fits / I ain’t talkin’ about chicken when I jerk it with my t*ts / I be twerkin’ on that d*ck, plus, I’m slurpin’ every drip,” she raps.

In a letter to the Barbz sent by Minaj via email, she shared how she and Red linked up for this spicy remix.

“I met with Sexyy Red & found her to be so down to earth and sweet,” Minaj said. “I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go & decided to just have fun with a bad b!ch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!”

You can listen to “Pound Town 2” here.