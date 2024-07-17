Are Sexyy Red And Chief Keef Working On A Joint Album?

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have shown great chemistry on their collaborations, which include Sexyy’s “F My Baby Dad” and Keef’s “Grape Trees.” In fact, their chemistry is so good that some fans interpreted selfies taken by Sexyy of the two to mean they’re dating (those photos ended up being used in the “F My Baby Dad” video).

While the two may not be an official couple, fans certainly want to hear more of them together — and there is good news on that front, as Sexyy teased the possibility of a joint album between them coming in the near future. While backstage at Wireless Festival in the UK, Sexyy was asked about this possible album, and she answered in the positive, “Yeah, we dropping an album soon… We be working.” She also gave an overview of the content fans can expect from it: “We just be on some money sh*t, some car sh*t, fast cars, f*ck these hoes, buy some clothes, and keep your hair done.”

CHIEF KEEF x SEXYY RED COLLAB ALBUM 💿 🚨COMING SOON🚨 pic.twitter.com/093N5cJYah — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 16, 2024

A fondness for the above subjects isn’t the only thing they share in common, though. Both have seen recent troubles with their planned tours, with Keef postponing his tour the day of its launch for medical reasons and Sexyy insisting that her tour is being sabotaged by nefarious entities. Not for nothing, she said as much as Ticketmaster and Live Nation are being sued by the US Department of Justice for operating a monopoly over the touring space.

Hmmmmm. In any case, we certainly hope to hear more about this album, because it sounds like it’ll be a lot of fun.