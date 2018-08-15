Getty Image

When the news broke a couple of days ago that Aretha Franklin was battling an illness from which she might not recover, her fans all across the world joined together to pay tribute in whichever way they could. From regular folks to some of the biggest stars on the planet, the “Queen Of Soul” touched a lot of hearts in her life with her music, and many were eager to give her her propers.

Beyonce, who’s currently touring with her husband Jay-Z for the On The Run II tour stopped their show the other night in Aretha’s hometown of Detroit and dedicated their performance to her. Just after the first song she addressed the “Motor City” crowd and said, “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin.” Adding, “We love you and thank you.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dedicated their Detroit concert last night to Aretha Franklin ❤️

More details on Aretha Franklin’s condition: https://t.co/sBXRNgwR4h pic.twitter.com/Tyyg9yyyVC — Mojo In The Morning (@MojoInTheMorn) August 14, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton spoke for himself and his wife Hillary in a thoughtful note shared to Twitter, saying to his millions of followers, “We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you.”

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

Fellow iconic divas Chaka Khan and Mariah Carey also honored Aretha.

CHAKA KHAN – RESPECT – 💜💜 ARETHA FRANKLIN

I fall asleep tonight with a heavy heart & a prayer for my soul sister 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/0WOKwNw0VX #ArethaFranklin — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) August 14, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

It’s also been reported that her friends and contemporaries Stevie Wonder and the Reverend Al Sharpton have both visited her to pay their respects in person, while her one-time label President Clive Davis is already planning a tribute concert to here to take place sometime this fall.

And in New York City, fans have taken to redecorating the Franklin Street subway station in her honor.

At this time, Franklin’s exact condition remains unknown, but she’s reportedly in hospice care surrounded by her loved ones.