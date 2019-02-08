Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There were hints that Ariana Grande would release her Thank U, Next album before the end of 2018, but that did not come to pass. However, fans didn’t have to wait much longer than that, because today, the album is out. She also shared a video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and the plot isn’t surprising considering the song title. Grande finds herself at a party and interested in a man played by Riverdale‘s Charles Melton. He has a girlfriend (played by actress Ariel Yasmine) who very much looks like Grande, and throughout the video, Grande inserts herself into the situation.

NSYNC fans have reason to be excited about the song, as it references “It Makes Me Ill,” an album track from the boyband’s 2000 record No Strings Attached. Grande references the song’s lyrics pretty heavily on her single. For comparison, here is the bridge of Grande’s song:

“You could say I’m hatin’ if you want to

But I only hate on her ’cause I want you

Say I’m trippin’ if you feel like

But you without me ain’t right (ain’t right)

You could call me crazy ’cause I want you

And I never even ever f*ckin’ met you

Say I’m trippin’ and it ain’t right

But you without me ain’t nice (ain’t nice, yeah).”

Now, here’s the second verse of NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill”:

“Call me a hater, if you want to

But I only hate on him cause I want you

Say I’m trippin’ if you feel like

But you without me ain’t right (ain’t right)

You can say I’m crazy, if you want to

That’s true — I’m crazy ’bout you

You could say I’m breakin’ down inside (inside)

Cause I can’t see you with another guy.”

Watch the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” video above.

Thank U, Next is out now via Republic. Get it here.