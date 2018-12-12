Ariana Grande Teases Her Upcoming Single ‘Imagine,’ Which Says Is About ‘Denial’

12.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Given the highly successful and busy year Ariana Grande has had, she could be forgiven for taking the remaining days of 2018 easy, and then re-remerging in 2019 to promote her upcoming Thank U, Next album. She’s not quite doing that, though, as she’s already teasing her follow-up to “Thank U, Next.” It’s called “Imagine,” and it’s set to drop on Thursday.

Yesterday afternoon, Grande tweeted, “想像,” which is Chinese for “imagine.” Shortly after that, she tweeted, “‘imagine’ thursday night.”

She then shared a draft of a tweet in an Instagram story, writing, “A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence). But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.” She then clarified in response to a fan, “kind of like… pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it. you may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u.”

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEIMAGINEThank U, Next

