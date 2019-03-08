Earlier this week, Ariana Grande and Starbucks starting tweeting at each other, which had the world wondering what was going on between the two. The answer came the next day, when it was revealed that Grande had teamed up with Starbucks to introduce a new drink: the Cloud Macchiato. Descriptions of the drink make it sound pretty tasty, but now Grande is facing some criticism since the beverage isn’t vegan, even though she herself is vegan.

On November 5, 2013, Grande tweeted that that day was her first one “as a 100% vegan,” and about a year later, she said in an interview, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person. It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know – veggies, fruit and salad – then when I get home I’ll have something else.”

Somebody asked Starbucks on Instagram if a vegan version of the drink can be ordered, and the company responded, “Sorry, no. The cloud powder cold foam contains egg and milk and the sauce contains dairy.”

why did ariana make a drink that cannot be made vegan when she is vegan herself wtf i wanted one pic.twitter.com/UZv7MfO8pE — marcy (@j5stinbieber) March 6, 2019

Since that news came to light, Twitter has been filled with reactions from people who are unsure if Grande is still vegan and/or upset at her perceived hypocrisy:

how is ariana grande promoting the new starbucks cloud macchiato when she’s vegan when the drink contains egg and dairy lmao — julie🤠 (@JulieMello) March 5, 2019