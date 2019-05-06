Ariana Grande Announced A ‘Thank U, Next’ Fragrance Coming Soon

The album has been out for a few months, but it looks like Ariana Grande‘s Thank U, Next era is only just getting started.

The singer, who is currently touring the US for her Sweetener World Tour, has announced a new fragrance that will share a name with her latest LP.

As with most of Grande’s announcements over the last year, the “Thank U, Next” fragrance was first teased via a social media post. “I can’t wait for u to see / smell her …. she’s like ‘Ari’ if she went to the beach one time,” the singer posted to her Instagram on Sunday. “I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so f*ck it.”

“Thank U, Next” is Grande’s sixth signature fragrance, joining “Ari,” “Frankie,” “Sweet Like Candy,” “Moonlight,” and “Cloud.” In her Instagram post, Grande didn’t get too deep into descriptions of the new scent, but the coconut emoji she used might be a clue as to what she meant by “‘Ari’ if she went to the beach one time.” And if known perfectionist Ariana Grande thinks it smells “divine,” the fragrance must be pretty great.

Check out Grande’s fragrance announcement via her Instagram above.