Between Ariana Grande’s break-up with former fiance Pete Davidson, the passing of Mac Miller, and whatever else may be happening in her life that the public doesn’t know about, she’s had a lot going on lately. A few days ago, she announced her intention to take a break from the internet, tweeting, “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit.” It turns out that break was fairly short-lived, as Grande was back on Twitter today and responding to tweets. One fan asked if there was any news about a tour in support of her new album Sweetener, and Grande said that more information is quickly on its way.

“I’m ready,” she wrote, followed by a black heart emoji. “My heart needs it actually. Finalizing a few more things but I’m tryna get em dates to u asap.”

i’m ready 🖤 my heart needs it actually

finalizing a few more things but i’m tryna get em dates to u asap https://t.co/mQdw3NLgMV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 22, 2018

Grande has managed to keep pretty busy since her split was Davidson. She’s part of NBC’s upcoming Wicked special, and she previously shared a photo of a script page and wrote, “Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time. Wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe.” She’s also spent some time shopping, hanging out with Piggy Smallz, and encouraging fans to vote in the midterm elections by posting a photo of her ballot envelope and writing, “vote, f**kers.”