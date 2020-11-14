This year Ariana Grande and Thundercat have delivered great albums. Back in April, Thundercat delivered his album It Is What It Is, while Ariana’s latest, Positions, arrived a bit more recently, back in October. The two singers decided to join forces, sharing a funky performance of Thundercat’s 2015 Drunk track, “Them Changes,” at the Adult Swim Festival, the music fest happening virtually this weekend.

Accompanied by JD Beck and DOMi on drums and keyboard, the performance began with Thundercat strumming away at his bass before the pop singer joins him on stage.

This is not the first time Ariana has performed “Them Changes.” Back in 2018, she covered it during a session on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. At the time of her appearance on BBC Radio, she called the track one of her favorite songs. As for the Adult Swim Festival performance, the singers performed the song while standing in a replica of the kitchen from Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Thundercat also spoke to Mac Miller on Friday about his connection with Grande. “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller],” he said. “And this is part of the healing process.”

You can watch the performance in the video above.