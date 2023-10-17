Ecuadorian artist Helado Negro is releasing a new album, Phasor, next year. Ahead of the album, Helado has shared a new video for a song called “LFO.”

“LFO” stands for “Lupe Finds Oliveros” and is inspired by Lupe Lopez and the minimalist composer and sonic meditation practitioner Pauline Oliveros. Lopez was Mexican-American woman known for her work building amplifiers for Fender Guitars in the ’50s.

“Lupe’s amps are sought after, her care and touch apparently harnessed a special sound from this design,” said Helado in a statement. “I fell in love with this story and this legacy and the mythology surrounding it. How craft touches us so deeply in the smallest ways. Deep care for the littlest things makes all the difference.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Helado is seen dressed up in a large garment, wearing a long wig and beard as he navigates the universe.

In support of the upcoming album, Helado is currently playing some festivals, and will embark on a tour next year. Tickets are available for purchase here.

You can see the video for “LFO” above and the Phasor artwork and tracklist below, along with Helado Negro’s tour dates.

1. “LFO”

2. “I Just Want to Wake Up With You”

3. “Best For You And Me:

4. “Colores Del Mar”

5. “Echo Tricks Me”

6. “Out There”

7. “Flores”

8. “Wish You Could Be Here”

9. “Es Una Fantasia”