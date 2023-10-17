Ecuadorian artist Helado Negro is releasing a new album, Phasor, next year. Ahead of the album, Helado has shared a new video for a song called “LFO.”
“LFO” stands for “Lupe Finds Oliveros” and is inspired by Lupe Lopez and the minimalist composer and sonic meditation practitioner Pauline Oliveros. Lopez was Mexican-American woman known for her work building amplifiers for Fender Guitars in the ’50s.
“Lupe’s amps are sought after, her care and touch apparently harnessed a special sound from this design,” said Helado in a statement. “I fell in love with this story and this legacy and the mythology surrounding it. How craft touches us so deeply in the smallest ways. Deep care for the littlest things makes all the difference.”
In the song’s accompanying video, Helado is seen dressed up in a large garment, wearing a long wig and beard as he navigates the universe.
In support of the upcoming album, Helado is currently playing some festivals, and will embark on a tour next year. Tickets are available for purchase here.
You can see the video for “LFO” above and the Phasor artwork and tracklist below, along with Helado Negro’s tour dates.
1. “LFO”
2. “I Just Want to Wake Up With You”
3. “Best For You And Me:
4. “Colores Del Mar”
5. “Echo Tricks Me”
6. “Out There”
7. “Flores”
8. “Wish You Could Be Here”
9. “Es Una Fantasia”
10/29/2023 — Vigo, Spain @ Radar Estudios
10/30/2023 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala Mon Live
10/31/2023 — Sevilla, Spain @ Sala X
11/01/2023 — Málaga, Spain @ Sala París 15
11/02/2023 — Alicante, Spain @ Fundación Mediterráneo – Aula de Alicante
11/03/2023 — Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta
11/04/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ WOLF
11/05/2023 — Zaragoza, Spain @ Espacio Las Armas
11/08/2023 — Paris, France @ Trabendo (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)
11/09/2023 — London, United Kingdom @ Hackney Church (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
11/10/2023 — Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
02/09/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
02/10/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/12/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/13/2024 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
02/14/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW
02/17/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/18/2024 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
02/19/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
02/21/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
02/22/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/23/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
02/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/29/2024 — Tallinn, Estonia @ Paavli Kultuurivabrik
03/02/2024 — Vilnius, Lithuania @ Kablys
03/03/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
03/05/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
03/06/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ Jassmine
03/09/2024 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Kulturfabrik Krefeld eV
03/12/2024 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
03/14/2024 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
04/21/2024 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
04/22/2024 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/23/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
04/24/2024 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/26/2024 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/28/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
05/04/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
Phasor is out 2/9 via 4AD. Find more information here.