Chance The Rapper has been teasing his new project, Star Line, for quite a while, but during a recent livestream chat, he gave his fans a condition for its release: They must call it by its proper name instead of demanding he “drop the album.”

“Alright, so this was the main point I was trying to make,” he explained. “Stop calling it the album. And I don’t mean that in an ungrateful way. I’m grateful that people are putting in my comments, ‘Drop the album.’ I’m not going to drop the album until y’all start calling it Star Line.”

He elaborated, “That’s for all the other artists. That’s for all everybody else, whose work I also appreciate. But what I’m doing is something different. It’s something very specific. It’s called Star Line… I’ve been saying one specific phrase for coming up on two or three years now… If y’all say, ‘Drop Star Line enough, it’s going to make me drop Star Line… I don’t know what the album is. I know about a Star Line.”

As recently as June, Chance said that the album is either “83,” “83.5,” or “82.7” percent finished, while in late July, he hosted a listening event to give fans a preview of just what the project might consist of. He’s also released several songs already, including “Buried Alive,” “Together,” and “Stars Out,” in addition to the “Writing Exercise” freestyles that showed off his progress with his pen in response to fans’ lukewarm reception of his last album, The Big Day.