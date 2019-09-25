ASAP Ferg Explains Why Asian Da Brat And City Girls Didn’t Both Appear On ‘Wigs’

ASAP Ferg released his EP Floor Seats last month. While Floor Seats is another solid body of work for Ferg, there was some controversy on the EP’s fourth track “Wigs,” according to him. The drama started in June.

In July, Ferg released “Wigs,” with the City Girls, which was initially supposed to feature Asian Da Brat (fka Asian Doll) as well. However, the track ended up having two versions, one with the City Girls and another with Asian Da Brat. Tuesday, Ferg broke down the drama on The Breakfast Club: “(Asian Doll) told me a whole thing where, it’s like, there was no problems,” Ferg says. “She ain’t have no problems with the City Girls. This that, and the third. It was just a whole lot of back-and-forths with Coach [K] because I ain’t think it was nothing.”

Ferg says that things went south on the collab after he talked to Yung Miami about the song with Asian Doll already on it: “Coach was like, ‘Hol’ up. Let me make sure it’s not some sh*t,'” Ferg says. “And then… it was some sh*t.”

To clarify, Yung Miami and Asian Doll’s actual beef allegedly stems from Asian’s claim that she and Megan Thee Stallion were the only women in rap who are actually writing their own music (Lil Yachty wrote the City Girls’ biggest hit “Act Up”).