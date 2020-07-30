Despite being semi-retired and well on her way to starting a family, it seems Nicki Minaj still has time to help out a friend with a new verse. When ASAP Ferg called to put her on his new single, “Move Ya Hips” featuring MadeInTYO, she definitely picked up the phone and delivered a trademark, no-frills Nicki Minaj verse. While TYO handles the simple, catchy chorus, Ferg and Nicki trade bars, employing a back-and-forth pass-the-mic session on the back end of the song that sounds like the two mind melded in the studio, finishing each others’ sentences.

Ferg’s been highlighting women’s voices in hip-hop a bunch over the past year, releasing and promoting his Floor Seats EP with two different versions of the same song, “Wigs,” with one featuring City Girls and the other hosting Asian Da Brat (fka Asian Doll). Rico Nasty also appeared on the EP’s track “Butt Naked.” Meanwhile, Ferg’s expanded his own features resume as well, sharing “Bezerk” with Big Sean and “Mazel Tov” with IDK. He previously worked with Nicki on Mike Will Made-It’s “Runnin’” and with MadeInTYO on Floor Seats song “Wam.”

Listen to ASAP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips” featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeInTYO above.