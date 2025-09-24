Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Celebrate The Birth Of Their Third Child, Rocki

ASAP Rocky has been in press a bit lately, as he promotes his movies, Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, while his partner (possibly wife?) Rihanna also popped up in the Smurfs movie earlier this year. While fans’ have been champing at the bit to get albums from both, they’ve got a different announcement today: Their third child, Rocki, has arrived.

Rihanna shared a loving photo of herself with Rocki on Instagram, alongside a caption revealing her full name (Rocki Irish Myers) and birthdate (she was technically born about a week ago, on September 13). A second slide captures an adorable, tiny pair of pink boxing gloves tied with ribbons; it sounds like this one is a fighter.

The couple first revealed their third pregnancy just ahead of the Met Gala in May, telling reporters at the event they were “tired” of keeping it a secret. “It feels amazing,” Rocky said on the blue carpet. “We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

Meanwhile, at the same event, Rihanna told reporters that the pregnancy would not delay her long-awaited ninth studio album, saying, “I can still sing.” Now that the baby has arrived, though, it looks like any further announcements may have to wait as they dote on the newborn.