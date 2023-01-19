ASAP Rocky is slowly rolling out details surrounding his forthcoming album, which he joked should be called Flacko Boomin but appears to actually be titled Don’t Be Dumb. Most recently, Rocky dropped “Same Problems.” And during a conversation with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Rocky turned the hype up another notch.

“It’s coming. It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it,” Rocky told Lowe (as noted Billboard). “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Rocky also touched on Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance with Lowe.

“I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he said, per Billboard. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

Rocky added, “It’s just incredible, especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Last week, Rihanna and Apple Music shared a trailer for the halftime show, featuring Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Needed Me,” and Rihanna and Rocky enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes.