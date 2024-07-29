Although Drake waved the white flag after Kendrick Lamar’s relentless assault, ASAP Rocky reportedly still has some shots left for him. According to Hot97 DJ Kast One, Rocky hasn’t forgotten the swipes Drake took at him on “Push Ups,” his initial response to Kendrick’s declaration of war on “Like That.”

“I heard A$AP Rocky definitely addressing a lot of the main topics that are happening out there right now,” Kast One told his fellow hosts. “Let’s just say the list keeps going on strong.” After being asked for clarification by Ebro Darden, who wondered if “Rocky is still on Drake’s list,” Kast One confirmed, “Oh, he’s gonna be cemented on the list after this.”

Hot 97 DJ Kast One says ASAP Rocky will be responding to Drake's "Family Matters" diss on his new album "Don't Be Dumb" Ebro- "Rocky is still on Drake's list?" Kast- "oh hes gonna be cemented on the list after this…" – via @hot97 @EmmitBreezy_ pic.twitter.com/EK4v6J3yer — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 26, 2024

Although the two rappers were at one point collaborators and appeared to be good friends, all that changed after ASAP Rocky began dating Rihanna — who Drake also formerly dated — and eventually had two kids with her. Drake seemingly lashed out at his old flame on his For All The Dogs song “Fear Of Heights,” after which, it seemed friendly feelings between him and Rocky two went out the window.

Fans were sure Rocky aimed a line or two at Drake on Kid Cudi’s single “WOW” early this year, followed by another sneaky diss on Metro Boomin and Future’s We Still Don’t Trust You track “Show Of Hands.” If he continues to go in, the beleaguered Drake just might have to call in sick for the rest of the year.