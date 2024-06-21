Way back in December 2022, ASAP Rocky announced the title of his long-awaited fourth studio album: Don’t Be Dumb. However, as recently as last July, there was still no official sign of the album’s release despite the then-recent releases of singles like “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”,” “DMB,” and “Same Problems.”

But Rocky’s longsuffering fans have finally been given a release date, which the rapper apparently announced at the conclusion of his Paris Fashion Week show for AWGE “American Sabotage,” where he previewed music from the album. Don’t Be Dumb is now due on August 30, with a pre-save link going live right after the show. Rocky also shared the link to the American Sabotage collection, which features box sets of the album with merch like T-shirts, hats, and hoodies alongside CDs of the album.

A$AP Rocky is mixing & mastering his new album 'DON'T BE DUMB' 🚨💿 It’s been over 6 years since 'TESTING' dropped. pic.twitter.com/QaPMSK3ppL — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 21, 2024

Although it has been over six years since the release of Rocky’s last album Testing, the Harlemite has plenty of good reasons for the delays. In April 2022, he was arrested on suspicion of a 2021 assault in which he allegedly shot a former member of his ASAP Mob crew. Meanwhile, in more positive news for the fashionable rapper, he and girlfriend Rihanna had two children together, Riot and RZA. Even though he’s still awaiting trial, it looks like Rocky has more to look forward to than not, and now, so do his fans.

Don’t Be Dumb is due on 8/30 via ASAP Worldwide, Polo Grounds, RCA. You can find more info here.