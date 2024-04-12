Over the past few weeks, Drake has essentially become hip-hop’s punching bag. It started when Kendrick Lamar dissed him on “Like That,” from Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You. Future and Metro have another new album, We Still Don’t Trust You, and it looks he’s taking more shots there, too. The Weeknd seemingly dissed him on the album, and it appears ASAP Rocky did the same.

On “Show Of Hands,” Rocky says (via Genius):

“N****s swear they b*tch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one

N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?

I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son

Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them

Heard you dropped your latest sh*t

Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).”

The verse appears to reference Rocky having a sexual encounter with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son Adonis. The last two lines also seem to be taking a dig at Drake’s album For All The Dogs.

Drake has so far not explicitly responded to any of the recent disses he’s faced, except perhaps via cryptic messages.

Listen to “Show Of Hands” above.

We Still Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.