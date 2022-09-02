ASAP Rocky has been out of the spotlight for a while as he adjusts to being a new father, but it looks like he might be preparing to make his return. Earlier today, he posted a new song snippet on Instagram featuring none other than fellow festival favorite — and fellow hip-hop dad — Playboi Carti. In a video accompanying the snippet, Rocky captures the chaos of their live shows, where fans have formed massive mosh pits at the behest of the two rambunctious, rebellious rappers.

Although Rocky hasn’t released much new music lately, he remains a Rolling Loud fixture; he’s set to headline the upcoming New York City edition alongside Future and Nicki Minaj. However, due to his late arrival at a festival in Manchester, he had to perform to a smaller crowd than usual after fans who showed up for headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers left the stage. In terms of music, he was recently featured on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s new album Cheat Codes, rapping alongside Run The Jewels on “Strangers.”

Carti, meanwhile, also performed in the UK, where he fell off the stage but was unharmed. He also had trouble at a recent show when his Smoker’s Club Fest set was cut short by fans rushing the barricades.These two guys definitely know how to get a crowd riled up — and you can see the results in the video above.