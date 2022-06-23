Roses are red, violets are blue, and rappers showing up late to shows should not surprise you. ASAP Rocky was booked to perform in Manchester, U.K. on Wednesday (June 22) as part of his five-show opening set for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Global Tour. However, the “Fashion Killa” arrived so late to the show that the bookers had to pivot and rearrange the lineup to where he would perform after the expected headliner. While this may have been a welcome change in some areas of his home turf, the United States, the attendees were incensed and left the Emirates Old Trafford venue early.

A$AP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead. Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads pic.twitter.com/n5wxEYCufM — Gray (@jackcleggmcr) June 22, 2022

ASAP Rocky did end up performing, but by the time he did the damage was already done. Several upset Red Hot Chili Peppers fans took their frustrations to Twitter and, admittedly, some got pretty clever or flat-out humorous with their complaints.

@MENnewsdesk can you investigate why Red Hot Chili Peppers cut short their set tonight so support act ASAP Rocky could play AFTER their headline set. Been going to gigs for 30 odd years and never seen anything like it. Many disappointed fans. Bizarre end to the night #RHCP2022 — Darren Burke (@DarrenBurkeSYN) June 22, 2022

Sister went to see the Red Hot Chilli Peppers tonight and ASAP Rocky didn’t turn up till 10pm and he was the support act 😂 — Ben (@BT_1878) June 22, 2022

She’s a 10 but she thought the red hot chilli peppers and asap Rocky were good tonight in Manchester 😣 — Alice (@Alicegreg__) June 22, 2022

Huhhhh ASAP Rocky as support for Red Hot Chilli Peppers but was late so went on after and cut headline performance short I’m seeing 🤣🤣 mad confused seeing him on some stories — 🤌🏽 (@palouze_) June 22, 2022

So some dude called ASAP rocky was supposed to support Red Hot Chilli Peppers and arrived late to the gig so had to perform after them. When he arrived he came dressed like a bin man and everyone was leaving when he went on 🤣 — Nicole (@NeonNicole95) June 22, 2022

While this may be an unfortunate blunder, Rocky has had quite a year for himself. The “Goldie” rapper is enjoying life alongside his girlfriend Rihanna, who is set to give birth to their first child in two months. On the music side of things, he recently released “D.M.B,” and joined ASAP Ant and Snot for collaborations the months prior.

Check out the video of fans leaving the Manchester show early above.