Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son last May. During her Apple Music press conference last week, Rihanna shared with Nadeska how becoming a mother influenced her decision to take on the coveted Super Bowl halftime stage.

At the end of her set, Rihanna appeared to hint that she’s pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child . Her representatives later confirmed her pregnancy to The Hollywood Reporter once the second half of the game was underway.

Rihanna tore through 12 of her hits , reminding everyone just how deep her bag is. ASAP Rocky was spotted on the field, and he looked like a giddy fan hearing “Diamond” live for the first time.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything,” Rihanna said. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rocky also shared insight into the moment with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in January.

“I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more. I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,’ Rocky told Lowe, adding, “It’s just incredible, especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man.”

"Her being the creative she is, she's going to bring it."@asvpxrocky chats with @zanelowe about his excitement for @rihanna to perform at the first ever #AppleMusicHalftime Show and discusses his track "Same Problems?". Tap in to #NewMusicDaily Radio: https://t.co/CH6Ol5tteE pic.twitter.com/Ej94v8v4hK — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 19, 2023

There had been rampant speculation that Rihanna’s first performance in seven years would trigger an album or tour announcement. Instead, Rih doubled down on motherhood and living her best life with Rocky.

Watch the full Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show here.