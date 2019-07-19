Getty Image

Since July 3, ASAP Rocky has been held in Swedish prison while allegations of assault made against him are being investigated. Rocky was originally supposed to be held for only two weeks, but now he could be in detention for a bit longer. It’s being reported that Swedish prosecutors are requesting another week to investigate the case, meaning they want Rocky to remain in prison for a few more days.

BBC News reports that prosecutor Daniel Suneson said, “We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week, in order to complete the preliminary investigation.” TMZ also reports that the original version of the Swedish prosecutors’ press release said ASAP Rocky would be indicted, but a revised version released shortly after only said that more time is needed to investigate.

Rocky’s detention hearing is expected to happen today, and he and two others in the case may face charges of abuse, assault, and attempted assault.

This news comes after reports that Kim Kardashian asked Jared Kushner to help free Rocky. Last night, Kardashian confirmed the report by tweeting, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”