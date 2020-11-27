For many, the holidays are a time to get together with family and share a meal. But this time of the year also serves as a reminder that many others in this country don’t have reliable access to food. That’s why ASAP Rocky took time this week to give back. The rapper showed up to the homeless shelter where he and his mother once lived in New York City to donate Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Rocky personally delivered over 120 meals to Regent Family Residence, a homeless shelter on the upper west side of NYC. As reported by TMZ, the shelter holds a special place in Rocky’s heart as it is where the rapper and his mother, Renee Black, stayed at back in the early 2000s.

Per the report, Rocky really benefited from the shelter’s services at the time. So in order to give back to the organization that provided him with support, as well as help the 83 families that currently rely on their services, Rocky decided to pick up food from his favorite spot. The rapper arrived to the shelter this week with arms full of take-out from Amy Ruth’s Restaurant, a Harlem spot famous for their chicken and waffles.

Check out photos of ASAP donating Thanksgiving meals above.