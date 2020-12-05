Getty Image
Music

Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Are Confirmed For The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle And Cardi B Is Pumped

Contributing Writer

For the past eight months, millions of viewers have been flocking to the Verzuz Instagram page to watch two of their favorite artists go head-to-head with their catalog of hits. Last month, Jeezy and Gucci Mane were able to put their past differences behind them and even perform a song together in their Verzuz battle. But now, another pair of musical icons have been confirmed for next week’s livestream, and Cardi B is particularly beside herself.

Early ’00s R&B singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will officially compare their discography in the next Verzuz showdown. The news arrives after Ashanti previously toyed with the idea when Fat Joe presented the possibility in a May interview. “Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad,” she responded. Cole held Ashanti to her word when she challenged the singer in the comment section of Snoop and DMX’s July battle, but the official booking still took months to confirm.

Shortly after the announcement, Cardi B took to Twitter to express her excitement about next week’s livestream. “be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle,” she wrote.”

Cardi wasn’t the only one getting pumped, however.

Check out fans’ reactions above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×