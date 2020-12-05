For the past eight months, millions of viewers have been flocking to the Verzuz Instagram page to watch two of their favorite artists go head-to-head with their catalog of hits. Last month, Jeezy and Gucci Mane were able to put their past differences behind them and even perform a song together in their Verzuz battle. But now, another pair of musical icons have been confirmed for next week’s livestream, and Cardi B is particularly beside herself.

Early ’00s R&B singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will officially compare their discography in the next Verzuz showdown. The news arrives after Ashanti previously toyed with the idea when Fat Joe presented the possibility in a May interview. “Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad,” she responded. Cole held Ashanti to her word when she challenged the singer in the comment section of Snoop and DMX’s July battle, but the official booking still took months to confirm.

Shortly after the announcement, Cardi B took to Twitter to express her excitement about next week’s livestream. “be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle,” she wrote.”

Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle.Its going to be a lot of singing with this face😒😒On you. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 4, 2020

Cardi wasn’t the only one getting pumped, however.

Me in my room for the Keyshia Cole #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/U9hC1UQf0U — M.Valentino⚘ (@ValsBizarreAdv) December 3, 2020

my keyshia cole & ashanti #VERZUZ battle outfit. what y’all wearing? pic.twitter.com/vTIUumycrM — coquito coochie bbw ☃️ (12/20) (@yawningemoji) December 4, 2020

Check out fans’ reactions above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.