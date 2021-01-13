After Verzuz kicked off their season with a highly-anticipated matchup between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, they were set to bring things back to the R&B world with a battle between Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. But then Ashanti tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the battle, forcing it to be delayed. A second date was revealed shortly thereafter, but that was also be postponed as the show sought to revert back to its old format of having its participants livestream from separate locations. The second delay came after COVID-19 cases started spiking again, leading the show’s producers to say they wanted to “protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together.” Finally, for the third time, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz battle has a new date.

The R&B battle will commence on Thursday, January 21, just a day after the presidential inauguration, meaning the matchup could serve as a well-needed break from the political world. Verzuz shared the news in a post to their Instagram page, where they dropped a quick message of gratitude to their supporters. “RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO,” the post’s caption read. “Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!” This time around, the two singers will sit from the comfort of their own homes on the livestream as they run through their many classics.

You can check out the flyer above. Tune in on 1/21 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST to watch Keyshia Cole and Ashanti battle it out.