Following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last weekend, news about deaths and injuries has surfaced. It was reported yesterday that Scott is being sued by the family of a 9-year-old who was trampled during the crowd crush. The boy is currently in a medically induced coma and he’s not the only Astroworld attendee in serious condition: It is now being reported that a 22-year old Texas A&M University student named Bharti Shahani has shown no brain activity since she was injured at Astroworld.

Houston’s ABC 13 reports that Shahani is in critical condition and is currently on a ventilator. Shahani attended the festival with her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani, and Bellani described the scene, “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

As for Shahani’s prognosis, unfortunately, things aren’t looking good. Shahani’s father Sunny says, “The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we’ll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign, which so far has raised about $45,000 of its $50,000 goal.