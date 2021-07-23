July 22, when Kanye West was in Atlanta preparing for his massive listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the rapper was also honored by the city with a Kanye West Day. While he has long claimed Chicago and moved there at three years old, his mother, Donda West, taught at Morris Brown College for almost 20 years and was Chair of the English Department. The city declared Kanye West Day as a partial tribute to Donda, for whom Kanye titled the upcoming album he previewed at the listening.

Additionally, Morris Brown College President Kevin James likewise presented an honor in Donda’s memory: A Resolution of Meritous Service on behalf of the historically Black university. Kanye was given certificates commemorating both honors backstage at his event, which may have explained the two-hour delay that preceded him playing the apparently unfinished album. While some aspects were well-received, like Kanye’s reunion with Jay-Z on a song that closed the event, it appears that Ye wasn’t completely satisfied. The album didn’t release as scheduled, although fans seemed more surprised by the suite meal prices at the event than the album delay (he’s already delayed the album for over a year after initially announcing it in 2020).

You can see Kanye presented with the certificates honoring Kanye West Day below.

#ICYMI: Yesterday (June 22) was officially declared ‘Kanye West Day’ within the city limits of Atlanta Georgia.” – @TeamKanyeDaily

(🎥: @_lanarae ) pic.twitter.com/lPRsDYtShE — 🎤🎶 Black Music History 🎶🎤 (@BlackMusicHstry) July 23, 2021