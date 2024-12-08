Azealia Banks loves a good verbal lashing. However, that is where the “Ice Princess” rapper draws the line.

After her heated exchange with Matty Healy ventured into the realm of potential physical harm when Healy said he was “going to f*cking slap” Azealia, she decided to opt out. Today (December 8), she seemingly took a preemptive measure to ensure her safety moving forward. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Azealia Banks publicly served Matty Healy with a cease and desist.

Banks shared a copy of the legal letter addressed to The 1975 frontman. In the paperwork, Banks’ attorney (Wallace E. J. Collins III) demanded that Healy stop “making any further further threats or defamatory” otherwise he could see the inside of a courtroom.

“Although you do not know my client personally and my client does not know you, you acted internationally with the specific purpose of causing my client to be shocked, distressed, and emotionally injured with your assaults by threat of imminent physical harm,” read the letter.

Banks’ attorney continued: “Your overt racial epithets and repeated threats of violence against my client constitute cyber harassment and cyberbullying and violate various Federal and state laws.”

By way of the document, Banks has also requested “a prompt public apology” and “compensation for damaging” amounting to $1 million.

View Azealia Banks’ full cease and desist below.