In her new video for “Ain’t No Love” featuring 2 Chainz, Baby Tate makes a show of getting pampered at the nail salon with her crew (fan-shaped with the extra details, okay?). The Atlanta native then hits the streets to flaunt her fresh looks, posting up at the gas station to run through some choreography in front of her tricked-out jeep before hitting a diner for a late-night meal. It’s a fitting theme, considering the single is promoting her upcoming mixtape, Mani/Pedi, and takes inspiration from the video for the ATL classic it samples: Ciara’s 2004 Goodies standout “Oh,” which intriguingly enough featured 2 Chainz’s former label boss, Ludacris. We love a good homage.

In addition to dropping the “Ain’t No Love” video, Tate also shared the release date for her upcoming tape, the follow-up to her breakout 2020 EP After The Rain. The tracklist includes the previously released “Dancing Queen,” as well as a remix of “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out)” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Kali titled “Slut Him Out Again.” Besides these singles, Tate built anticipation for the project with a series of freestyles and features, including the “extendo verse” from JID’s “Surround Sound,” a feature on Landstrip Chip’s “Wrong Way,” and a fun verse over the TikTok hit “Period Ahh, Period Uhh.”

Check out the tracklist for Mani/Pedi, out 9/30 through Warner Records, below. Pre-save it here.

1. “Perfect”

2.”Aint No Love” Feat. 2 Chainz

3. “Do Better”

4. “Karma”

5. “Slut Him Out Again” Feat. Kali

6. “Differences”

7. “Mani”

8. “4Lifers”

9. “What’s Love”

10. “Dancing Queen”

11. “Pedi”

12. “Yasss Queen”

13. “Honest”

14. “I Do” Feat. Slim Wav

